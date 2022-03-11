Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $463,000 Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.54. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.