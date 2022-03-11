Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter worth about $30,765,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $21,619,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 2,626.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $11,380,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 50.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,547,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 857,184 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTRS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

