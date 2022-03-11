Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stepan in the third quarter worth $205,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCL opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a 12-month low of $97.35 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

