Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.23. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CW. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.23. 6,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

