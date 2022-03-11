Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.050-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CW. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $147.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,316. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

