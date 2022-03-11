Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,769,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CYAP stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Cyber Apps World has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

