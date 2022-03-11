Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,591,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,018 shares of company stock worth $3,522,488 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

