Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.80.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
