Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.80.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.