Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen Buys 43,850 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 43,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £49,989 ($65,499.21).

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.11. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.70 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.30 ($1.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.86) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

