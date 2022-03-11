Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Down 2.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 323,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,268,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Data Storage by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Data Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

