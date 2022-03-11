David Moatazedi Sells 37,972 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $369,467.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

