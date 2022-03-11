David S. Buzby Sells 86,121 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stem by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 72,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.