DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

