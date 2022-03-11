Deckers Outdoor Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $259.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

