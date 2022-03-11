DEEPSPACE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $717,458.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $12.81 million and approximately $717,458.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.35 or 0.06609836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.00 or 0.99835701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042162 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

