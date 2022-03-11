Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $264,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 171,154 shares of company stock worth $2,243,194. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.