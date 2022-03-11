Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $19.51. Delek US shares last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 3,750 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,646,000 after buying an additional 98,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after buying an additional 150,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

