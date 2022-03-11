Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 296 ($3.88).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROO. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.24) to GBX 201 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £85,157.31 ($111,579.28).

ROO opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.47) on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20). The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 243.25.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

