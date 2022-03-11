Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $98.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.88.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $97,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $127,415.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,160 shares of company stock worth $2,794,897. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $359,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $256,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

