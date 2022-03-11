Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,542,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

In other news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,855,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,744 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Desktop Metal (DM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.