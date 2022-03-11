Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

DESP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 1,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DESP. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Despegar.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares during the period. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

