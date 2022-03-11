Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 388 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 388 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.14. 92,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.38 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

