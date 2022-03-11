Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,492. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64.

