Detalus Advisors LLC Has $20.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 9.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.88. The stock had a trading volume of 196,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,759. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.88 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average of $162.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.