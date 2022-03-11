Detalus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. 12,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,612. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

