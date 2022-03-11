Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.94. 1,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,975. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.