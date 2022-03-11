Detalus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

