Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $49.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.