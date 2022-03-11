Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 164.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 329.50 ($4.32).

BOO stock opened at GBX 87.05 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.81. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.78). The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

