Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €59.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.58 ($71.28).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock opened at €42.44 ($46.13) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($44.91). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.13.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.