Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$40.04 on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

