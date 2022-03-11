Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXT. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.30.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$7.49. 93,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,439. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.32.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

