Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.89) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.96) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.49) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($54.26).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,375 ($44.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,715.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,707.20. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954.50 ($38.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($53.85).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($48.02) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,200,537.21). Insiders have bought 25,670 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,900 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.