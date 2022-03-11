DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $12.85 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.00. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

