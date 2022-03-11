DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Stephens

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.