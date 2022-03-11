DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Stephens

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.
DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.
Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.20. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
