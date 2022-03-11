DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-$13.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$13.100 EPS.

NYSE:DKS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,460. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

Several analysts have commented on DKS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.56.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

