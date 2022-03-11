digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Update

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DIGI opened at $0.01 on Friday. digitiliti has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get digitiliti alerts:

About digitiliti (Get Rating)

Digitiliti, Inc engages in the development and provision of archiving and information management technologies. The company was founded on January 5, 1994 and is headquartered in Marysville, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for digitiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for digitiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.