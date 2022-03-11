Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,521 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BGSF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 25.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BGSF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 907.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGSF Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.