Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RF Industries were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in RF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RFIL opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $68.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali acquired 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.