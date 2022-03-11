Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.91 Million Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in BlueLinx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $883.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.63.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

