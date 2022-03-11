Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 261,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,344,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 107,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

