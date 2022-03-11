Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Financial were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $40.01 on Friday. The Community Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $229.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

