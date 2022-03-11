Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 311,146 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 317,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 311,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 824,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 333,667 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $551.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

