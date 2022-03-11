Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,655 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

IMOS opened at $35.80 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

