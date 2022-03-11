Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIN. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Shares of DIN opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $11,548,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

