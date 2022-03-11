Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DIN. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.20.
Shares of DIN opened at $72.93 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $11,548,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
