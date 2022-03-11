Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.81. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 9,331,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191,932. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

