DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

DISH opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

