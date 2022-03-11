DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.
DISH opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.