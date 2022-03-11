Diversified Trust Co Buys 228 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.86, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.90 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.