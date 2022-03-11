Diversified Trust Co Has $317,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $90.82 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

