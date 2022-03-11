Diversified Trust Co Invests $348,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 96.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 150.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

UNFI stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.